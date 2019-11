The College Station Jingle Bell Fun Run is coming up on December 8.

The two-mile fun run begins at 12:15 p.m. and precedes the B/CS Christmas Parade.

Registration is $12 before November 17 and then $20 until November 24. Shirts are only guaranteed if you register by November 17.

This marks the 30th anniversary of the run and the city plans to outfit you with something extra this time around!

For more information or to register, visit cstx.gov/christmas.