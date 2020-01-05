Early Sunday morning fire destroys nearly a dozen apartments in Bryan

A devastating fire ripped through an apartment complex in Bryan on Sunday morning destroying at least 9 apartments and damaging a couple more.

Fire consumed nearly a dozen apartments Sunday morning at 1305 W. Villa Maria Road in Bryan. Residents said it was a miracle everyone made it out alive.

It happened in the early morning hours at the Oaks of Villa Maria at 1305 W. Villa Maria Road between Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Wellborn Road.

Some of the first firefighters to arrive on the scene tell KBTX the fire was already quickly moving from one apartment to the next before getting water on the flames.

Neighbors say all residents were able to scramble to safety and nobody was seriously injured, although firefighters said at least one resident later went to a hospital to be examined.

A cat was also found and rescued in one of the apartments. Click here to see firefighters with the pet.

Firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading and destroying the entire row of apartments that were all connected.

The American Red Cross responded to the scene to begin providing assistance with those affected by the fire.

As far as a cause, firefighters said it was too soon to say, but they'll be investigating it throughout the day on Sunday.

Click here to see more images from the scene.

Crews from both the Bryan Fire Department and College Station Fire Department responded and worked together to extinguish the fire.

A portion of W. Villa Maria Road was closed by Bryan police as emergency crews lined the street. The roadway is now back open.