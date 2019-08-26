Early bird discount tickets for Santa's Wonderland go on sale Sept. 1

The following is a news release from Santa's Wonderland:

Everything is bigger and better in Texas, and Christmas is no exception! Starting September 1st, daily tickets go on sale for the 22nd season at Santa’s Wonderland.

For a “limited time/limited quantity” guests can purchase the “Early Bird” Discounted Anytime Use Hayride Admission Tickets. After “Early Bird” tickets are sold out, guests will be able to purchase “Pre-Season Super Saver Tickets” for great savings on select nights.

Originally created to preserve and perpetuate the “Spirit” of Christmas, Santa’s Wonderland, celebrating “Over 20 Years Deep in the Heart of Christmas” is a Texas-themed holiday park located just outside of College Station, Texas.

One of the highlights of the park is the magnificent Trail of Lights. Guests can tour the trail by either a hayride or a carriage ride and experience delightful holiday scenes that have been carefully crafted and covered with well over 3 million lights.

New for 2019, visit Santa’s NEW Texas-Sized Barn, where you’ll watch Christmas Movies, quench your thirst at Santa’s new Bier Garten, “St. Nick’s Draw,” feast on German foods and delights, and dine on fresh homemade Texas BBQ.

As you walk around the park this season, revel in thousands upon thousands of newly added Christmas Lights! Open nightly, Frostbite’s Mountain Snow Tubing and Snow Play are back brighter and better than ever this year with MORE lights and real Texas Snow!

Experience the park like never before with new ticket options! For their visit, guests can purchase a “Hayride Express Pass”, “Ultimate Express Pass”, or “Extra Christmas Hours - Early Admission Pass” to upgrade their Texas Christmas Celebrations.

For the ultimate celebration at Santa’s Wonderland, guests can participate in the brand new “Santa and Friends Texas Christmas Experience.”

During this exclusive and intimate experience, you and your family will enjoy one-on-one character interactions, character dining, and so much more! To learn more about available ticket options, guests can visit www.santas-wonderland.com for more information!

At Santa’s Wonderland, you’ll be filled with Texas Christmas Spirit, with regular snow flurries, Live Texas Entertainment, Outdoor Christmas Movies, Train Rides, Mechanical Bull Rides, Real Texas Snow, and of course our Texas Santa!

The park season will be from November 8th, 2019 - December 30th, 2019.

For more information and to buy tickets starting September 1st, go to http://www.santas-wonderland.com