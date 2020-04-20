Early morning accident closes lanes on W Highway 21

An 18 wheeler hauling lumber rolled after hitting a cow in the westbound lanes of Highway 21, according to Bryan Police. The accident was near the intersection of W State Highway 21 and Eaton Lane, across from the TAMUS Rellis Campus.

The driver of the truck had minor injuries, but is expected to be okay.

Initially, the merge and inside lanes are closed off, but officials warn that heavy wreckers and other equipment en route to the scene may require all westbound lanes of W Highway 21 to be closed until they can clean up the scene. Avoid the area if possible on the morning drive!

Officials expect clean up to take several hours. We'll keep you updated on traffic as more information becomes available.