Early morning accident kills one, injures three in Leon County

One person is dead and three others are injured after a three-vehicle accident in Leon County.

It happened early Monday around 1:30 a.m. on Interstate 45 near mile marker 158, south of Leona. The Texas Department of Public Safety confirms two 18-wheelers and a passenger vehicle were involved in that crash.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene and a passenger was airlifted to a hospital in Bryan.

The drivers of both semi-trucks were taken to the hospital by ambulance with unknown injuries. A portion of I-45 was shut down for most of the morning as investigators processed the scene.