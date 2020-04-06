Early summertime vibe makes for a sweaty Tuesday and Wednesday

High pressure is flexing its muscle over the Brazos Valley through mid-week.

Chance for rain is low.

Muggy air will be thick for a few days.

Afternoon highs are headed 10° or more ABOVE average.

Thermometers are slated to reach the upper 80s for much of the Brazos Valley Tuesday. If sunshine can break out a few hours earlier, many spots may make a run at 90° before the day is done.

Wednesday is expected to be a few degrees hotter with less cloud cover in the forecast. The plan is for afternoon highs to top off at or just above the 90° mark before the end of the day. While records are expected to remain intact, it will be close. The hottest temperature ever recorded on April 8th is 93° from back in 2011.

Pile on that muggy air and it will feel hotter when you step out in the afternoon hours. Heat index values are expected to reach the low 90s on Tuesday and mid-90s on Wednesday. It is important to remember, this is what it is expected to feel like in the shade . Add an extra 3° to 5° on top for what it will feel like in the direct, April sunlight.

Relief is on the way Thursday. A cold front is slated to reach the Brazos Valley, bringing back the chance for rain and a few thunderstorms. Unsettled weather and mild, cooler temperatures take over as we hop into the Easter Weekend.

More details on the upcoming summer-like heat are included in the video above.