Early voting gets going for November Election

Early voting is under way for the November Election.

This year Brazos County voters have new technology to vote. Poll Pads are a Tablet-device so you won't see the click wheel like in previous elections.

A few people were already voting Monday morning at the Brazos County Elections Administrator Office.

Brazos County has 111,000 registered voters, but not many are expected to vote.

"Off-year election is what we call it. The turnout is substantially less so for us it's the same amount of work so we do ask that you know everyone participate," said Trudy Hancock, Brazos County Elections Administrator.

"We do have the City of Bryan and City of College Station offices on the ballot so that should help boost the turnout some," she said.

Early voting runs through November 1 while Election Day is November 5.

We have more details on polling locations and times in the related links section of this story.

