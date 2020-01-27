Early voting numbers released ahead of special election

The City of College Station is holding a special election Tuesday to fill the open seat on City Council.

Former council member Elianor Vessali announced her run for Congress in November.

According to the City Secretary’s Office, 1,152 College Station residents cast early votes ahead of the election on Tuesday.

A total of four candidates filed to finish Vessali’s term which ends November 2021.

The city says polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at College Station City Hall. The election is open to all College Station residents.