Area Easter services happen online and in-person under social distancing rules

For the past several weeks, churches have been finding new ways to worship.

On Easter Sunday, members of True Vine Missionary Baptist Church gathered in the parking lot and listened from their cars or watched on Facebook as Revered F J Foster shared his message.

"I don't know anything other than trying to save souls and this is what I'm going to continue to do until the end of my life," said Reverend Foster.

Reverend Foster says he started broadcasting services on Facebook at the beginning of the month and decided to gather in-person, while still socially distancing, for Easter Sunday.

"I'm delighted. I'm so excited right now. They really have encouraged me and have made me stronger," said Reverend Foster.

"Just to be together even though we are six feet apart. It means a lot and it does a lot," said Sister Sheila Foster with True Vine Missionary Baptist Church.

Pastor Tamika Baker from Allen Chapel Ame Church stayed online bringing her service into people's homes.

"We've been able to reach far more people by being on Facebook Live and using Zoom, so that part has been a blessing. It's been a blessing in the sense that people that normally wouldn't come into the house of God you're able to still reach them," said Pastor Baker.

Although Easter Sunday is different for all of us, Pastor Baker and Reverend Foster say it's important to still have faith.

