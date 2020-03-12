Easterwood Airport says travel ban hasn't canceled any of their flights

On Wednesday, all travel out of Europe to the US was banned for 30 days, but Easterwood Airport said the ban and COVID-19 aren't impacting them.

Since COVID-19 has surfaced, Security Manager Ryan Clements said they've been cleaning more regularly to help avoid the spread of coronavirus.

"Since the beginning of the virus, we were labeled as one of the high priority areas, along with hospitals," said Clements. "Since it led to the United States, we've been taking extra measures of cleanliness here at the airport."

Clements said there haven't been any canceled flights out of Easterwood Airport, but encourages flyers to double-check connecting flights.

"If they have trips planned, I would closely monitor their trip status with the airlines," said Clements. "As far as flying out of Easterwood, we've had no cancellations. Just take extra measures protecting yourself when you go to any public space, not just the airport."