Easterwood Field and 10 other Texas airports awarded infrastructure grants

U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced Monday that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $55 million in airport infrastructure grants to eleven airports in Texas.

The grants to airports in Texas include the following awards:

- $400,000 to Jack Brooks Regional Airport in Beaumont to conduct an Airport Master Plan study.

- $547,951 to Easterwood Field in College Station for taxiway rehabilitation.

- $9.45 million to Corpus Christi International Airport to improve a Runway Safety Area.

- $1.65 million to Valley International Airport in Harlingen for taxiway reconstruction and to install airfield guidance signs.

- $1.18 million to George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston for taxiway reconstruction.

- $10 million to William P. Hobby Airport in Houston for taxiway reconstruction.

- $3.38 million to Robert Gray Airport in Killeen for building construction.

- $9.86 million to Laredo International Airport for runway and apron rehabilitation, for runway lighting and to install a runway guidance system.

- $6.68 million to McAllen Miller International Airport for runway rehabilitation.

- $5.91 million to San Antonio International Airport for taxiway construction, apron expansion, and a Voluntary Airport Low Emissions (VALE) Program.

- $364,500 to Waco Regional Airport for terminal building improvements, airport drainage improvements, and to acquire an emergency generator.

- $5.62 million to the Texas State Block Grant Program for development projects at various non-primary airports.

