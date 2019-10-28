Eating well during breast cancer treatment

Bodies need different nutrition during cancer treatments like radiation and chemotherapy.

Because the drugs are breaking down parts of your body, explains Tiffany Kroll, dietitian at CHI St. Joseph Health, it needs the proper nutrition to rebuild.

Kroll joined First News at Four to discuss five main points to consider during treatment:

- Maintain a healthy weight

- Strive for a strong fiber intake

- Consume “cancer-fighting” phytochemicals

- Eat adequate protein

- Be careful about food safety

