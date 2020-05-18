Eight more positive cases reported in Brazos County

Brazos County Health Officials announced eight new positive COVID-19 cases in the county Monday.

The total number of confirmed cases in the county sits at 333. 168 are still classified as active. 147 are classified as recovered. Recovered is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

Four people are still hospitalized.

No new deaths have been reported. The total remains at 18.

The health district is reporting 4,919 tests have been performed in the county. That number is unchanged from May 16. The health district says that the number reflects only the tests reported to them. Dr. Seth Sullivan said that tests are being performed every day, it just takes some time for those tests to be reported to the health district.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801 - 41

77802 - 26

77803 - 94

77807 - 16

77808 - 14

77840 - 44

77843 - No cases reported at this time.

77845 - 98

77862 - No cases reported at this time.

77866 - No cases reported at this time.

77881 - No cases reported at this time.