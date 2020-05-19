Eight new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County

Eight new COVID-19 cases are being reported in Brazos County, according to health officials.

These new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases to 341.

There are 176 active cases.

147 people have recovered, according to the Brazos County Health District. Recovered is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

There have been no new deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The total remains at 18.

The Brazos County Health District reports that 5,168 tests have been performed in the county and reported to their agency.

Click here to see other demographic information released by BCHD.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801 - 41

77802 - 26

77803 - 98

77807 - 18

77808 - 15

77840 - 44

77843 - No cases reported at this time.

77845 - 99

77862 - No cases reported at this time.

77866 - No cases reported at this time.

77881 - No cases reported at this time.

The next press conference is scheduled for Tuesday, May 26 at 4:30 p.m. The health district is closed on Monday, May 25 for Memorial Day.