Eight new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County

Eight new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Brazos County Thursday.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 463. The Brazos County Health District officials say 261 cases are still considered active, and 183 are classified as recovered. Recovered is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

Ten people are still hospitalized. No one was discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours.

The number of people who have died related to the virus stands at 19.

BCHD reports that 7,707 tests have been performed and reported to the health district.

The next press conference is Monday, June 1, at 4:30 p.m.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801 - 49

77802 - 33

77803 - 141

77807 - 59

77808 - 21

77840 - 50

77843 - No cases reported at this time.

77845 - 110

77862 - No cases reported at this time.

77866 - No cases reported at this time.

77881 - No cases reported at this time.

