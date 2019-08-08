El Paso shooting suspect’s mom called police concerned about gun

In the days and weeks leading up to the deadly mass shooting in El Paso, the suspect’s mother called police about her son.

She told police she was worried about her son’s maturity level and lack of experience in handling an AK-type firearm.

But her lawyers said a public safety officer told her, based on her description of the situation, her son was legally allowed to buy the gun. End of story.

She didn’t give her name or her son’s name and police did not dig any deeper, her attorneys said.

And the Allen, Texas, Police Department provided no reports documenting the call, following a public records request.

Her lawyers said the call was just to get more information, and she wasn’t worried that her son posed a threat to anybody.

Whether that specific gun was used in the attack is unclear.

Patrick Crusius, 21, is charged with capital murder, but he could eventually face federal hate crime and federal firearm charges.

He’s accused of killing 22 people at an El Paso Walmart on Saturday.

