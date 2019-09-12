El Paso suspect indicted on murder charge

The suspect in the mass shooting in El Paso has been indicted on a capital murder charge.

An indictment announced Thursday charges 21-year-old Patrick Crusius in the Aug. 3 mass shooting that left 22 dead. He is jailed without bond.

El Paso prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Authorities say Crusius confessed to targeting Mexicans in the shooting at a busy Walmart and believe he posted a racist, anti-immigrant screed online shortly before opening fire.

Most of those who died had Hispanic surnames, and eight were Mexican citizens.

Federal authorities plan to bring separate capital murder charges against the suspect.

The Department of Justice is investigating the case as an act of domestic terrorism and a hate crime.