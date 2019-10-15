Driver crashes vehicle into Larry J. Ringer Library

College Station is cleaning up after someone crashed into the newly remodeled Larry J. Ringer Library.

It happened Tuesday morning in the parking lot.

Police tell us a 77-year-old driver was trying to park in a handicapped space when he hit the gas by mistake.

The vehicle crashed into a column.

A three-year-old child was nearby and was taken to the hospital to be checked out as a precaution, but police said there were no visible injuries on the child.

The driver was not transported to the hospital. Police told KBTX he will not be issued a citation.

