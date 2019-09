Classes will resume as normal at Creek View Elementary School in College Station this morning after smoke was found in a classroom.

The fire department was called shortly before 7:00 a.m. Thursday.

Officials tell us an air conditioning unit is believed to be the source of the smoke. Power was cut off to the unit.

Students and staff were given the "all clear" by 7:30 a.m.

We're told school will not be canceled or delayed Thursday.