Elizabeth House hosts free Fiesta Banquet

The Elizabeth House Maternity Home is hosting its annual Free Fiesta Banquet. The event will feature dinner, drinks, and a silent auction. Dr. Haywood Robinson will be the keynote speaker.

The Elizabeth House gives pregnant women and their children a safe place to stay and helps them get on their feet. Staff says since opening, the organization has helped more than 50 local mothers.

The Fiesta Banquet will be Thursday, September 5 at the Brazos County Expo. Organizers ask that people RSVP before the event.

To sign up and for more information on how you can help Elizabeth House, visit the organization's website.