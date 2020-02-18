Elton John cancels New Zealand shows as he battles pneumonia

Elton John has canceled his two remaining New Zealand shows and rescheduled them for 2021.

The move comes two days after he needed to cut short a performance due to an illness.

John said in a statement he was ‘incredibly disappointed’ and sent his sincerest apologies to his fans. He said he would play in Australia as planned.

Video clips posted online by fans at Sunday night’s performance in Auckland showed John breaking down in tears as he told the cheering crowd he couldn’t go on any longer.

The 72-year-old singer said he had pneumonia and was assisted off stage.

