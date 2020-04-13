Email address created to send support for healthcare workers at Baylor Scott & White

Do you want to show some healthcare workers some love and appreciation?

You are not alone.

Throughout this pandemic, support for those on the frontlines has been continuous. Some of the support shown comes as pictures and letters from children, donated meals and even signs placed in front of facilities.

To help individuals show their appreciation, Baylor Scott & White Health has set up an email address for the community to send letters to those that are working hard to keep us safe. The letters will then be printed off and distributed to nurse stations and huddle boards throughout the region.

To show your support, you can send an email to csregioncares@bswhealth.org.