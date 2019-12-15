Emergency crews respond to multiple crashes on I-45 this weekend

First responders in Walker County have been busy this weekend responding to multiple vehicle crashes.

Just after 5:00 a.m. on Sunday morning, crews from Crabb's Prairie Volunteer Fire Department responded to an SUV rollover on I-45 near mile marker 124.

Information about the crash and the condition of the victims were not immediately available.

At least six accidents were also reported on Saturday between Huntsville and New Waverly on I-45. Nobody was seriously injured.