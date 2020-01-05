Emergency crews respond to two separate auto-pedestrian crashes in one hour

Emergency crews on Sunday night in Bryan are responding to two auto-pedestrian accidents.

The first happened just after 7:00 p.m. near the intersection of Texas Avenue and E. Villa Maria. The victim was in a wheelchair, according to first responders. He was rushed to a hospital in Bryan.

The other incident occurred just after 7:30 p.m.on Boonville Road and Wildflower Drive.

Deputies who were nearby when it happened said a vehicle struck a person near that intersection.

The condition of both victims is unknown at this time. We'll update this when new details are available.