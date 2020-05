Legends Steakhouse in Madisonville has temporarily closed after an employee initially tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, the business says they were notified by the employee. Now they are waiting for second results to confirm the case.

The restaurant says it is now working to clean everything inside the business.

Legends is located on the square in Downtown Madisonville.

There are currently 4 total cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.