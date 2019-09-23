Employees at local business collecting donations for Imelda victims

Employees at a local business continue gathering supplies to help those affected by Imelda.

The staff members at The Ranch Harley-Davidson in College Station have been gathering donations including non-perishable food, cleaning supplies and toiletries. They drove an entire trailer of supplies to the Beaumont area last weekend.

They say cleaning and building supplies are still needed as many homes and businesses were destroyed.

"Another Harley Davidson dealership, Cowboys in Beaumont, got flooded and they have 11 employees that have lost their homes. I know personally, I would rather my house gets flooded than this business because the business getting flooded is going to affect a lot more people than just me, so we want to do whatever we can to help our fellow employees." said the owner of The Ranch Harley-Davidson, Susan Gipson.

The staff said they're taking donations at their dealership Monday-Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Anyone wanting to donate outside of business hours are asked to message The Ranch Harley-Davidson on Facebook.

Click here to be directed to the Facebook page.

Donations needed:

-Water

-Canned Foods

-Non-Perishable Foods

-Baby Food, Diapers, Formula, wipes, bottles, etc.)

-Kid Toiletries (soap, toothbrush/paste, medicine, etc.)

-Bathroom Toiletries (deodorant, soap, shampoo, toothbrush/paste, feminine hygiene products, etc.)

-First Aid Supplies (ibuprofen, bandaids, face masks etc)

-Cleaning supplies (bleach, vinegar, Clorox wipes, mops, brooms, etc)

-Paper Products (Paper towels, toilet paper, paper cups & plates, plasticware, etc.)

-Boxes

-Trash Bags