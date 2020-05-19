Employees, residents at Parc at Traditions test positive for COVID-19

Four employees and two residents at a senior living facility in Bryan have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement to KBTX Tuesday night, Vice President of Operations for Parc Communities, Woody DeWeese, says the cases at the Parc at Traditions were diagnosed in late April and mid-May. He says families and staff members have been notified about the cases at the community.

DeWeese says the employees are quarantined and recovering at their homes. He says the two residents are receiving treatment outside the facility.

Advance PPE protocols have been implemented at the community, according to DeWeese. He says they've notified the Brazos County Health District and Texas Department of Health & Human Services, and are working with both agencies.

The statement to KBTX says:

"Parc Communities considers the health and well-being of our residents and associates to be our highest priority. To that end, we have sought community-wide testing and disinfection support from Texas public agencies, similar to those resources that have been made available to senior living communities in other states. Absent current availability of any such state-sponsored resources in Texas, Parc at Traditions arranged last week for private COVID-19 testing of all residents and associates. This testing occurred onsite at the community today, and we eagerly await these COVID-19 test results. In addition, to augment the community's already rigorous daily disinfection protocols, Parc at Traditions contracted for professional, third-party sanitization of all common areas of the community. This was also arranged last week and will be accomplished this week.

In the face of risks posed by COVID-19, the Parc at Traditions team has embraced the operating challenges of caring for our at-risk population of residents. We continue to actively monitor the COVID-19 situation and make appropriate real-time adjustments to our operations, in order to reduce the risk of exposure to residents and associates, based upon guidance of public health agencies. We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our wonderful residents and families, and admire the commitment of our amazing associates as we confront this challenge together."