Enjoy King Cake just in time for Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras is just seven days away and one way to celebrate is with a King Cake!

According to experts, King Cake has a lengthy history and dates back to Europe during the 12th century. The tradition of King Cake has evolved over the centuries, and today it is served on Mardi Gras and marks the start of carnival season.

At Babe’s Doughnut and Coffee Shop, they are making King Cake from scratch with a family recipe.

“My dad learned a recipe while he was in Mobile, Alabama [, the birthplace of Mardi Gras,] at a local bakery out there and we thought it would be great to bring it to the Brazos Valley for people to try,” said Babe's Doughnut & Coffee Shop Operator, Danny Taing.

The King Cake they are making at Babe’s is made with brioche-style dough and tastes similar to a cinnamon roll.

They also offer different fillings for the King Cake like cream cheese, praline, various fruit fillings, Nutella, and more, according to Taing.

The King Cake is then topped with Babe’s Doughnut and Coffee Shop signature glaze, different colored icing, and sprinkles.

“I really enjoy making it [The King Cake],” explained Taing. “The braids. Just trying to get it perfect every time.”

To see how a King Cake is made at Babe’s Doughnut and Coffee Shop, see the media player.

If you would like to order a King Cake from Babe’s Doughnut and Coffee Shop, they are taking orders through Mardi Gras, Feb. 25. You can call the shop or contact them via social media to place your order now.

Babe's Doughnut and Coffee Shop is located at 3409 South Texas Avenue in Bryan.