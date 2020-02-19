Enjoy a starlight evening to benefit families in our community

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas is hosting its 5th Annual Starlight Affair benefiting families who rely on their services.

The event will feature signature cocktails, live music, wine toss, photo booth, silent auction, and a spirited live auction. Local chefs and restaurants will be on hand to delight guests with different tastings.

This year they're taking on the 80s spirit so feel free to dress up. There will be a performance by The Spazmatics.

Tickets are $175 per person or $300 for two tickets. You can purchase them by calling (979) 485-5473. The event is scheduled for March 20 at 7 p.m. at the Traditions Club.