John's Boys is a non-profit organization that helps the families of foster kids in the Brazos Valley area. This month they're having a concert to help fund their efforts.

The concert is called Music on Main featuring bands like Cody Cook & the Bayou Outlaws and Hill Country Revival.

It takes place on March 28 at the Ice House in Downtown Bryan. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and music will start 30 minutes later.

Tickets will be sold online starting at $25.