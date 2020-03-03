Equipment fails at Brazos County polling location

Equipment at a polling location in Brazos County failed this morning, according to the county.

A controller malfunctioned at the Beacon Baptist polling location, said Barbara Smith, the county's public communications officer. She said that the problem was immediately recognized and officials are programming a new controller.

They expect the location to be closed for about an hour.

As a reminder, registered voters in Brazos County can vote at any polling location in the county. Click here for a link to polling locations in the Brazos Valley.