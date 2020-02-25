Help support foster kids in Brazos Valley

Voices for Children is hosting a gala next month to benefit local foster children. Although the event is sold out, there are still ways you can help out. Lindsey Woods, the Director of Development joined us this morning to explain.

If you can't actually be at the event, there is a raffle with David Gardner who is providing a $5,000 custom jewelry experience for the winner. Also, you can follow the silent auction on their Facebook page and participate that way.

Woods says helping is not limited to this event, there are other ways to lend a hand.

"If you would like to participate in a different way you can always you could always think about becoming a CASA volunteer," said Woods. "We're always in need of more volunteers for the children here in the area.

For more details on the raffle, silent auction and how to volunteer you can visit their website.