Upcoming event for potential horse buyers and sellers

If you're looking to buy or sell a horse anytime soon, Brazos Extension Horse Committee wants to help you make the right decision first.

The Equine Evening event will be held on January 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo Center. It's aimed to help anyone interested in buying or selling a horse. It also educates those who may think owning and caring for a horse is easier than it really is.

The event is free but it is asked that you RSVP so an accurate headcount can be taken. Refreshments will be provided