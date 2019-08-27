Events on suicide prevention provide support, discussion

You are not alone.

Both talk therapy and medications can be effective for reducing the risk of suicide. (photo: MGN)

That is the message from the Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention.

Two events are coming up for those who may be struggling with suicide directly or indirectly. Details are below. Everyone is invited.

Discussion on Suicide Prevention & Family Member Support

“Suicide Impacts Many People in the Brazos Valley, and It’s on the Rise! The Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention Invites Friends, Associates, & Family Members Impacted by Suicide to attend a Social Gathering, followed by an Interactive Discussion on Suicide: ‘Impact, Family Healing, & Prevention!’” An official proclamation will also be read by Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson.

Date: Tuesday September 3, 2019

Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Where: American Legion Hall, Earl Graham Post 159 at 101 Waco Street, Bryan

Cost: Free

Food: Snacks will be served.

Attire: Casual

Program: Interactive Discussion on Suicide – Its Impact; Family Healing; & Prevention.

Registration: Not required

Questions: bvcosp@gmail.com

Movie Presentation – The Ripple Effect

Please join the Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention for a movie presentation – “The Ripple Effect.” A powerful story examining the effects of suicide; breaking the stigma; advocacy, & mental wellness.

Place: American Legion Hall Earl Graham Post 159 located at 101 Waco Street, Bryan

Date: Thursday, September 19, 2019

Time: 12 – 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Food: Bring your own brown bag lunch

CEU’s: Two CEU’s offered for counseling

Register: Email your name to bvcosp@gmail.com with “movie” in the subject line. Hurry, seats are limited!

If you have questions about any of these events, email bvcosp@gmail.com. Furthermore, find a link to the coalition’s active Facebook page in the Related Links.

Warning Signs of Suicide

•Talking about wanting to die

•Looking for a way to kill oneself

•Talking about feeling hopeless or having no purpose

•Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain

•Talking about being a burden to others

•Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs

•Acting anxious, agitated, or recklessly

•Sleeping too little or too much

•Withdrawing or feeling isolated

•Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge

•Displaying extreme mood swings

What to Do

•Do not leave the person alone

•Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs, or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt

•Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

•Take the person to an emergency room, or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

Who Can Help

•The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

A free, 24/7 confidential service that can provide people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, or those around them, with support, information, and local resources

.

•The Veterans Crisis Line and Military Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255, Press 1

The Veterans Crisis Line and Military Crisis Line connect veterans and service members in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text.

•Crisis Text Line: 741-741

This free text-message service provides 24/7 support to those in crisis. Text 741-741 to connect with a trained crisis counselor right away.

