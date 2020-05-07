Everyday Life Ranch employee charged with sexually assaulting juvenile resident

An employee at the Everyday Life Ranch was arrested Wednesday for sexually assaulting one of the juvenile residents.

College Station police say Sander Warren, 46, rented a motel room and met up with the resident last November.

According to police, the resident was under 17 and went missing from the facility earlier that same day.

Everyday Life Ranch offers inpatient therapy for youth.

The juvenile was spotted on security video checking into the motel. Police say Warren admitted to meeting up with the resident and having sexual relations.

Warren was arrested for sexual assault of a child.

