Examining the Oscars' diversity problem

On Sunday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences made history.

Bong Joon Ho's "Parasite" became the first international film to win the Oscar for Best Picture.

But aside from "Parasite" and a nod for Taika Waititi for "Jojo Rabbit" the winners remained largely white and largely male... or so we thought.

Professor of Women's and Gender Studies as well as Film Studies at Texas A&M University, Daniel Humphrey, says the Academy has made a concerted effort to diversify the judging body.

He says that contributed in part to a statistic that shocked the First News at Four team.

"[The Winners were] 54% women or men of color," Humphrey says, "only 46% of the winners were white men."

The diverse voting base is more representative of the people watching these films and being impacted by them, Humphrey says.

However, he concluded by saying while the Academy got more diverse, it did so by using women and people of color from across the world and largely did not invite people meeting those qualifications in Hollywood.

