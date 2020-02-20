Executive Director of Downtown Bryan Association announces retirement

The Executive Director of the Downtown Bryan Association, Sandy Farris announced her retirement at the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30.

"It has been my honor to know and work with Sandy. Her leadership and community involvement have been instrumental in the accomplishments and successful growth of our beloved Downtown. Downtown Bryan would not be the vibrant place it is today without her leadership and service. I have nothing but gratitude for all she has done for Downtown and this community," said DBA Board Chair Matthew Faulkner in a statement.

Farris announced her retirement through a letter stating she has worked for the DBA twice as long as she originally planned when she was first hired in 2013. Before she was hired by the DBA, she was a teacher and administrator for 34 years.

"As a business owner in Downtown Bryan for the past 28 years, I have never known anyone who has had a more positive influence on Downtown Bryan than Sandy Farris. We have been so fortunate to have her as an advocate for Downtown. Thank you Sandy, for your years of service to our community,” said Brent Hairston, Bryan City Council SMD 5 and downtown property owner.

Farris retirement letter to the board:

This letter is to inform you that effective Sept. 30, 2020, I will retire from my position as Executive Director of the Downtown Bryan Association. This date coincides with the end of the current fiscal year. I feel it is vitally important to give the Board of Directors ample time to plan for the process of hiring the next executive director.

While interviewing for this position with members of the DBA Board in May of 2013, I was asked how long I was prepared to commit to the job since I had just completed a 34-year career in public education. My answer was 2-3 years. When I leave at the end of September, my tenure will have more than doubled my prediction. I truly had no idea how much this experience would quickly become more than just a job. Driven by the heart, soul and stories of downtown business owners and the rich history of our beautiful buildings, it’s quite easy to become passionate about sharing Downtown Bryan with all who will listen. I also consider it a career highlight to have had the opportunity to be a part of the renovation and re-opening of the Queen Theatre.

None of what has been achieved by the DBA in the past 7 years could have been possible without the support of past and present board members, the continued support of the City of Bryan, an incredible staff, downtown merchants and the thousands of community members and tourists who enjoy our beautiful downtown. I have no doubt that Downtown Bryan will continue to be a community treasure - a place where history meets the community for generations to come.

Sincerely,

Sandy Farris