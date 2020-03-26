Executive Order requires travelers from Tri-State Area, New Orleans to self-quarantine

Governor Greg Abbott issued an Executive Order mandating all individuals traveling to Texas from the Tri-State Area of New York, New Jersey or Connecticut as well as New Orleans to self-quarantine for 14 days.

During the quarantine, the individual shall not allow visitors to enter or leave the designated quarantine area and shall not visit any public spaces. The quarantine will last 14 days or the duration of the individual's stay in Texas, whichever is shorter.

"The State of Texas continues to act upon the recommendations of top state, federal and local health experts as we implement a comprehensive strategy to limit the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Abbott. "The New York Tri-State Area and the City of New Orleans have become major centers of this pandemic, and it is vital that we take necessary precautions to prevent additional exposure that could originate from people traveling from these areas to Texas. This Executive Order is another important measure we are taking to protect the health and safety of Texans, and we will continue to take any action necessary to mitigate exposure to COVID-19 in our state."

During their quarantine, DPS will make unannounced visits to verify they are in compliance with quarantine guidelines. Individuals who do not comply can be charged with a criminal offense and fined up to $1,000, sentenced to up to 180 days in jail or both.

