Expand your gardening knowledge at local restaurant's family farm

Spring is in full bloom and there is plenty to be harvested at Bryan restaurant Ronin’s family farm.

“There is a sense of community in gathering food for the table, and our farm keeps us closely connected with these traditions,” says Ronin’s website.

When Ronin owners, Amanda and Brian Light, first bought the property seven years ago, the land was not developed for farming and gardening, but now they have developed it into a full-functioning farm.

“We did not know what we were doing seven years ago,” said Ronin Owner and Executive Chef, Brian Light. “We were both from the suburbs basically and so this is a whole new experience. We feel like we've put ourselves through grad school out here.”

On the farm, they grow seasonal vegetables, herbs, and trees and raise chickens and pigs.

The produce they harvest and the animals they raise can be found on Ronin’s menu.

Quality control is important to the Lights and that is one of the big reasons they choose to raise and grow a majority of their ingredients.

“Yes, it would be way easier to not do all of this," said Light. "But then you don't have the pride and the sense of 'we did this.'”

Want to get the taste of Ronin’s farm at your own home?

They are currently offering CSA boxes. You can order either a vegetarian box- includes an assortment of farm veggies- or an omnivore box- includes Marble Ranch Wagyu Beef, +15 lbs of assorted farm veggies, according to Ronin’s website. The boxes can be customized, so you can also add additional ingredients like sourdough bread, wine, and eggs.

Ronin also has takeout and pickup available. click here to view the menu.

