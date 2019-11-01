Expand your knowledge on roses at local weekend festival

November 1 kicks off the 32nd annual Fall Festival of Roses at The Antique Rose Emporium.

The Fall Festival of Roses runs through Sunday, November 3 and is a free event featuring speakers, a fragrance gallery, food trucks, and of course lots of different roses.

“The festival was born out of a desire to tell the public that fall is a wonderful time to plant,” said Antique Rose Emporium owner and Founder Mike Shoup. “So using that as an idea we decided to have a festival, and we will bring in speakers, and we will talk about the aspects of gardening. The idea, too, is that you’ll see beautiful gardens and you’ll be able to purchase these roses.”

According to Breeding and Production Manager Andrew Barocco, today the Fall Festival of Roses is a celebration of roses, and it is a great opportunity to hear speakers who will discuss topics varying from how to make rose arrangements to how to grow roses correctly and more.

A unique element of the festival is the fragrance gallery. “The fragrance gallery is really a showcase of all the different range of fragrances that we have to sell at the Antique Rose Emporium, but also represents something bigger just the range of fragrances that exist in the rose world.”

“It’s kind of a mission that we want people to know more about the range of fragrances such as, in addition to the traditional rose, there is citrusy; there is banana; there is a lot of spice fragrances; there are some really creative things like watermelon and wasabi. Once you get into it, it really is mind-blowing.”

Home to the festival is the Antique Rose Emporium, which is in Brenham. The Antique Rose Emporium was the vision of Mike Shoup, who founded the company back in the early 1980s.

“The Antique Rose Emporium is essentially an eight-acre garden that we have established to showcase a lot of our old garden roses,” said Shoup. “These are roses that we essentially found growing in abandon home sites, cemeteries, and we were able to get cuttings of these plants and bring them back in the spirit of offering a wonderful time tested fragrant rose.”

The Antique Rose Emporium is located at 10000 FM 50 in Brenham.

For the Fall Festival of Roses full weekend schedule and more information on the Antique Rose Emporium, see the related links section.