Expect another close game in this year's Army-Navy matchup

A lot of students go from the Corps of Cadets at Texas A&M into the service, so there's always a lot of interest in the Army-Navy game.

We talked with CBS's broadcast crew of Rich Demarco and Pete Medhurst ahead of the matchup.

"Without question you're going to get one of the most competitive games of the season, analytics tell us that. Year by year no matter what the records are, that student-athletes for Army and Navy are similar in size, similar in weight, similar in speed," said Medhurst.

There's also a Texas connection with Army's alternate uniform this year.

"For Army it's the First Cavalry Division down in Ft. Hood. This is one of the logos and the First Cav logo on the sleeve," said Demarco.

You can catch the game Saturday at 2:00 p.m. on KBTX.