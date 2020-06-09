Experience BCS expected to merge with the City of College Station

Experience Bryan College Station made an announcement Tuesday highlighting some of the changes happening to their organization in the near future. Their current agreement and funding with both the cities of College Station and Bryan was terminated and will no longer apply starting August 1.

The City of College Station shared with KBTX that they will extend offers to all EBCS employees. The City Communications Manager stated in an email: "We are in the early stages of this endeavor and many decisions remain for both city councils, as well as the EBCS board, before we have definitive answers to your questions. Opportunities to market College Station as part of the larger region will undoubtedly be part of the plan."

Experience BCS President/CEO Kindra Fry said they're working with College Station to iron out the details of what roles their employees will play under this new structure. Fry said they're focused on helping both College Station and Bryan make this transition, and she's encouraged by conversations they're having. "We've all known that tourism is important to Bryan/College Station and the whole Brazos Valley for that matter. We're excited about the fact that it's a conversation. And it's very important with the economic recovery that we're trying to experience, trying to bring people in to help our businesses recover."

Fry said they're not sure what the City of Bryan's role will be, but she believes both cities will benefit moving forward. Fry said she's focused on providing information to both cities so that they can make these decisions on economic strategies and tourism.