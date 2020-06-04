Experience BCS highlights black-owned restaurants in our community

In light of recent events, Experience BCS highlighted online this week several black-owned businesses in our community.

Fargo’s Pit Barbecue in Bryan was one of those businesses mentioned.

Co-owner Belender Wells says the community has been extremely supportive.

"It's been overwhelming. It's been a lot of support. We have a lot of great customers that are like family and friends," said Wells.

Wells also said that being a black business owner is a lifetime achievement. She is proud to be carrying on the tradition started by her father.

Demonica Young owns Honey’s Favored Sweets, another business that was mentioned by Experience BCS. For her, being a black business owner is not something she takes for granted.

“I take a lot of pride [in being a black business owner. I give glory to God because I didn't see myself here,” said Young.

The link to the list of black-owned restaurants can be found in the links section of this article.

