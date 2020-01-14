Experience all the food downtown Bryan has to offer during Restaurant Week

From breakfast to dinner to dessert to Cajun cuisine to German, this week the community has the opportunity to experience all the cuisine that downtown Bryan has to offer during Restaurant Week.

Starting on Monday, Jan. 13 through Sunday, Jan. 19, 17 restaurants are offering specials alongside their traditional menu in honor of the week according to the Downtown Bryan Association.

“I think it’s so exciting to see what we do as restaurant owners,” said Mary Beckman of 3rd on Main Kitchen, Shipwreck Grill, Amico Nave Ristorante and Admiral Catering. “We are super passionate about our businesses and about our food and we love sharing that with the community.”

“Downtown Bryan Association has created a way that we can share that, so we want people to come down and experience not only the restaurants down here, but downtown Bryan and us personally as owners, and managers, and operators.”

“We want you to get to know us. We want you to come in, see what we do every day and want to come back all the time.”

The 17 participating restaurants are:

-3rd on Main Kitchen

-All The King's Men

-Bavarian Brauhaus

-Caffe Capri

-Casa Rodriguez Mexican Restaurant

-The Chocolate Gallery

-Cilantro Mexican Grill

-Downtown Elixir & Spirits Company

-Kolache Capital Bakery

-The Kyle House

-Madden's Casual Gourmet

-Margie's Bar & Grill

-Mr. G's Pizzeria

-Papa Perez Mexican Cuisine

-The Proudest Monkey

-Ronin Farm & Restaurant

-RX Pizza

-Taco Crave

-The Village Cafe

This is the second year the Downtown Bryan Association is putting on the event.

“Restaurant week is really about showcasing what each different restaurant is all about,” said Katelyn Brown, Senior Events Coordinator with Downtown Bryan Association.

Restaurants like 3rd on Main Kitchen will be serving breakfast and lunch specials. They are featuring the “The Morning After,” which includes “Savory Cornbread Pancakes, Spicy Pulled Pork, White Cheese Green Chili ‘Queso’, Fried Eggs & Breakfast Potatoes” and “The Main Event,” which includes “Savory Cornbread Pancakes, Spicy Pulled Pork, White Cheese Green Chili ‘Queso’, Pineapple Salsa & Breakfast Potatoes,” according to the Downtown Bryan Association website.

Farm to Market concept restaurant, Ronin Farm & Restaurant will be serving Ramen, “A bowl filled with homemade noodles, broth, grilled chicken (that we raised on our farm!), soy, garlic, mushrooms, and bok choi,” according to the Downtown Bryan Association website.

In addition to the special, they are also hosting a food drive for the Brazos Valley Food Bank. According to Brian Light, Executive Chef and Owner of Ronin Farm & Restaurant, if you bring three non-perishable items this week you will get a special treat at the beginning of your meal.

For dessert, the Chocolate Gallery is offering buy one get one free cheesecakes slice.

Interested in all the specials offered this week? CLICK HERE for a complete list!

According to the Downtown Bryan Association, no tickets are required for the weeklong event.

For more information on Downtown Bryan’s Restaurant Week, see the related links section.