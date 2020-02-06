Explore new products for your wellness at upcoming holistic fair

The Conscious Cooperative Holistic Fair is coming up this weekend and is aimed at teaching the whole family about different healing products and treatments.

Event organizers say this is an opportunity to connect the community with holistic products and services for wellness. At the fair, there will be vendors who have organic products and services that are naturally based. Vendors will also offer services such as yoga and meditation.

The fair will be at the Brazos Center on February 8 at 9:30 a.m. Tickets for the fair will cost $3 and you can buy them on site.

All proceeds from the fair will go towards an animal rescue for kittens.