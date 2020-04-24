Extending the life of your produce in quarantine

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed our daily routines, and that includes how we shop for our groceries.

What doesn't change is the length of time our produce stays fresh between trips to the store.

According to Produce Man Michael Marks, there are several things you can do to prolong the life of your fruits and veggies.

One way you can do this is by utilizing your freezer. Marks says you can cook veggies like broccoli or corn, and then freeze it and use it later.

He also says don't be afraid of purchasing frozen vegetables.

"Science is amazing," said Marks. "When they harvest those vegetables, literally within hours of being harvested, they are flash-frozen. So all the nutrients, all the minerals, and all the vitamins are still in that produce that has been flash-frozen."

Your refrigerator, and how you store your produce inside it can have a huge impact.

There are different temperature zones within your refrigerator, according to Marks."For example, you want high humidity on your veggies, on your leafy greens," said Marks. "You want low humidity on your fruits, that's why you have two different drawers."

According to Marks, the back of your fridge is going to be the coldest at 30°-36°. This where you store things that need to be kept ice cold.

However, if you need to store something like fresh herbs, you want to keep that in the doorway of the fridge where the temperature sits at about 48°.

For more specific advice on vegetables like celery, lettuce, radishes, and fruits like bananas and melons, see the media player.