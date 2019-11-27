Extreme stalking case hearing to be held in Utah

U.S. prosecutors say a Hawaii man tormented a Utah family for over a year by sending more than 500 people to their house for unwanted services, including plumbers and prostitutes.

Loren Okamura was in federal court in Honolulu Wednesday for a detention hearing. Federal defender Sharron Rancourt says he wants to have that hearing in Utah, where federal prosecutors say he tormented the family with what they described as extreme cyberstalking.

Okamura was indicted last month on charges of cyberstalking, interstate threats and transporting people for prostitution.

Rancourt says Okamura has been mourning his wife, who died earlier this year.

Okamura will be detained in Honolulu until he’s taken to Utah.

Authorities won’t disclose the relationship between the victims and Okamura, but say it was not random. Rancourt declined to comment after the hearing.