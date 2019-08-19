ExxonMobil provides grant for pipeline emergency training

ExxonMobil has provided TEEX with a $200,000 grant to fund a program that specializes in pipeline emergency training.

This weekend started the first session with volunteer and municipal firefighters attending from all over the state.

Nearly 500,000 miles of the pipeline run throughout the state of Texas and although these firefighters don’t see these types of fires often, it can get dangerous if they don’t know what they’re doing.

"We do have large pipelines that run through the area, and we also have smaller lines and all of the well areas that are inside of district that something may happen,” said Chet Barker, Fire Chief of South Brazos County Fire Department.

Over the course of six months, 150 firefighters will come to TEEX Brayton Fire Training field to receive hands-on training.

"Being prepared for the unexpected is always the right thing to do we value being a good corporate citizen and making sure the communities in which we operate know that we're taking the steps to make sure we do run our business in the most safe, possible way,” said Nicolas Medina with ExxonMobil Pipeline Company.

