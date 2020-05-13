Eye on the tropics: Some development possible off East Coast

There are some signs we could find our first named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season before the season officially begins!

The National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on a large, but disorganized area of low pressure north of The Bahamas, and expects it to form into a a tropical or subtropical cyclone as early as Friday.

The biggest difference between "tropical" and "subtropical" is the way they're formed and sustained. Subtropical storms often are less compact and symmetrical, and typically can't become nearly as strong as a tropical storm, which only needs warm water and light upper level winds to maintain its strength.

There are no current impacts forecasted for the U.S. mainland. It's expected to continue to move north and east over the next week or so into the open Atlantic.