FBI and local law enforcement to launch new campaign to stop hoax school threats

The Federal Bureau of Investigation Bryan Resident Agency, in collaboration with its local law enforcement partners, will host a news conference on Thursday to launch #ThinkBeforeYouPost, a public awareness campaign educating the public about the consequences of making hoax threats to schools and other public places.

Local school districts have already had online threats made through social media platforms from current and former students.

Representatives of the FBI will be joined by members of the Blinn College Police Department; Brazos County District Attorney’s Office; Brazos County Sheriff’s Office; Bryan Police Department; College Station Police Department; Texas A&M Police Department; and Texas Department of Public Safety.

KBTX will be attending Thursday's news conference and will have more on this new collaboration with local law enforcement partners.